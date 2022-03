EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. at the 1400 block of Culver Drive. Fire officials tell us the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

The fire reportedly started in the attic and had to be extinguished from below, leaving heavy smoke and water damage. Fire crews say nobody was hurt in the fire.

The Evansville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.