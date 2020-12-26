EFD responds to early morning electrical fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Just before 7:30 Saturday morning, firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex in the 1300 block of East Park Drive. Officials say someone passing by reported smoke coming from the roof vents.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was electrical. The fire was contained in the attic space and isolated to the left side of the duplex.

Electric and gas were shut off to both sides of the duplex as a precaution. The occupants of the right side will be able to return home when the utilities are restored. The Red Cross was called to assist with the displacement of the occupant of the left side.

The fire was ruled an accident. No one was injured.

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)

