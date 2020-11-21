EFD responds to early morning garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a possible garage fire in the 3300 block of Austin Ave.

The call came in around 3:27 a.m. and dispatchers were told flames were visible. Crews arrived around 3:32 a.m. and saw visible fire from two sides of the detached garage. Firefighters had the fire out by 3:56 a.m. and remained on the scene looking for hidden fire or hot spots for about another hour.

EFD says the fire is still under investigation, but due to severe damage the cause is likely to remain undetermined.

No one was injured.

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

