EFD responds to house fire after passerby reports smoke

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to a possible house fire Friday after a passerby saw smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

Firefighters were sent to the home in the 800 block of Jackson Ave. around 8 a.m. Arriving crews saw visible smoke before entering the home and found fire in the attic space. They were able to put the fire out within ten minutes.

Officials say the damage was contained to the wood structural components and cellulose insulation of the ceiling above a bedroom and bathroom. No one was home at the time, and crews say the home appeared to be under renovation.

The cause of the fire was electrical and officials have ruled it accidental. No injuries were reported.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)