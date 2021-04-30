EFD responds to second fire at same house

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An abandoned house caught fire in Evansville Friday afternoon, and it’s the same house that caught fire last month.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Baker Avenue around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say a lot of smoke was coming from the back of the house and the second floor was fully engulfed. Crews were able to get the fire out in about 30 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation.

The same house caught fire on March 18. Nine people were inside at that time. Seven were able to escape. Two had to be rescued.

The house has since been vacant.