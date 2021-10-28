EFD unveils new Safe Haven Baby Boxes

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department Station 3 unveiled its new Safe Haven Baby Box in the 300 block of north Fourth Avenue on Thursday. Station 16 also held a dedication for one at their station.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow mothers to anonymously surrender newborns within 30 days. Both boxes are equipped with an alarm that immediately notifies firefighters that a baby has been put inside and it also locks from the outside to keep the infant safe.

“As the City of Evansville strives to provide healthy spaces for everyone, I can think of no better project to incorporate into the Fire Department than the Safe Haven Baby Boxes as its mission runs parallel to providing a safe community for all to grow and flourish,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

“The Evansville Fire Department is proud to be selected as a partner with Safe Haven Baby Boxes,” said Fire Chief Mike Connelly. “The Fire Department is equipped to handle all sorts of risks to life safety of the public and this is one more way we can do that.”

These boxes are the 86th and 87th Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the nation and the 69th and 70th in Indiana.