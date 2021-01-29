EFD welcomes 14 probationary firefighters after months of training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Fourteen Evansville Fire Department recruits have completed fire training and are now assigned to fire stations throughout Evansville as probationary firefighters, officials announced.

Half of the new firefighters have family members that are current or retired Evansville firefighters. In addition to the 16 weeks of training, the recruits had to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The training began in August and was completed in November.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)