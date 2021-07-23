ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons visits Evansville firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– ZZ Top’s very own Billy Gibbons was spotted in the River City, according to the Evansville Fire Department. He was supposed to perform in Evansville, but his show was cancelled.

This picture was taken at Evansville Fire Department’s station 89 Wednesday night after. Firefighters say he told them he likes rock n’ roll, fast cars and now he’s going to add smoke to that list.

The band’s Wednesday night performance at the Ford Center was canceled due to “unforseen circumstances.” This led people to wonder if it was it really him. The fire department says yes.

ZZ Top is still scheduled to perform at the Elkhart Fairgrounds Saturday.