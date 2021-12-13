Efforts to clear debris from Kentucky roads are underway

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Crews from District 2 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are working to clear highways across 11 counties. The main focus will be where last weekend’s severe weather struck the hardest–Ohio, Caldwell, Hopkins, Christian and Muhlenberg counties.

The crews are working to clear roadways and sidewalks so that ongoing recovery efforts will have better access. KYTC asks that property owners not push debris into ditches. This could create hazards and would take longer to remove. Arrangements will be made with FEMA to remove debris from private properties at a later date.

At this moment, three highways are still blocked:

In Hopkins County, US 41 between Mortons Gap and Earlington

In Caldwell County, KY 293 and KY 278 near the UK Agriculture Research Center east of Princeton

In Christian County, US 41 inside Pembroke city limits

All other routes are passable but may still be covered in debris–possibly including fallen power lines. KYTC recommends that motorists avoid these areas due to potential hazards and the need for relief efforts to have access.