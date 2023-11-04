EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An 8-year-old who has raised money for several animal shelters throughout the Tri-State is now taking on another project.

Oskar Patberg has started a fundraiser to help with the new building for NewLife Animal Rescue in Posey County.

He was at the Rural King on St. Joe in Evansville on Saturday selling items that he made to raise money.

Oskar’s parents said he started this project during the pandemic and started making art.

They said after seeing an ASPCA commercial and not liking how the animals were being treated, Oskar decided he wanted to do something to help them.

He raised $3,500 the first time he did a fundraiser.

“Now he’s been begging for months to do it again so now he’s making a little bit different art this time to help New Life Rescue build a new facility for their animals,” said Lyndsay Sherretz.

“There’s dogs that don’t have homes,” said Oskar Patberg.

He said he would like to do more fundraisers in the future.