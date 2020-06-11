Elastec Fall Workshop cancelled

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT)- Citing travel and safety concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Elastec announced it has cancelled its 2020 fall workshop.

The company still plans on hosting its spring and fall workshops in 2021. More information about Elastec and their workshops can be found on their website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: