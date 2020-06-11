Elastec Fall Workshop cancelled

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT)- Citing travel and safety concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Elastec announced it has cancelled its 2020 fall workshop.

The company still plans on hosting its spring and fall workshops in 2021. More information about Elastec and their workshops can be found on their website.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

