ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) — The Elberfeld Water Department announced Wednesday night that certain areas of the town are now under a boil advisory.

The precautionary boil advisory is said to only affect customers located on St. John’s Rd north of Ditney Hill Rd to Waterworks Dr. The department adds that this does not include Ditney Hill Road.

They say that although contamination is unlikely, customers are urged to bring all water for consumption purposes to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before use.

Customers with any questions may call (812) 983-4365.