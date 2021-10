ELBERFELD, Ind (WEHT) – Warrick County firefighters paid their respects to one of their own as he was laid to rest on Thursday.

Duane Erwin passed away on October 23 after he was on duty and suffered a heart attack. Erwin was a Vietnam War veteran and a volunteer firefighter for Elberfeld and Campbell Township.

He’s survived by his wife, five children, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was 78 years old.