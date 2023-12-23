HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Elberfeld man is behind bars after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says he stole up to $25,000 worth of various tools throughout Evansville.

According to an affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a Home Depot on Pearl Drive for a theft report. The victim said multiple tools were missing from his work van and the value was about $5,000 or more. The victim also stated all the tools were company tools belonging to Captial Electric Inc. and were Milwaukee brand while having CEI etched onto them.

Through the use of Flock cameras and surveillance, officials state they were able to pin a black Ford F-150 to the crime. Officials discovered the truck belonged to Brandyn McCoy.

Deputies were able to track down McCoy to a pole barn next to his house and was taken into custody. After getting a search warrant, officials state deputies found dozens of other suspected stolen power tools and equipment believed to be stolen throughout Evansville.

McCoy allegedly admitted to stealing the items from the victim’s van during transport to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officials say the total value of the stolen tools is between $20,000 and $25,000.

McCoy is being charged with theft with more charges possible from the Evansville Police Department.

McCoy has a prior conviction of theft in December 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.