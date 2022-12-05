WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County man that admitted to shooting his cousin in the head has been found not guilty of murder.

The shooting happened three years ago at a rural home near Elberfeld. After the shot went out, 39-year-old David Dunn dialed 911 and admitted to police what had happened.

“My cousin and I just — I shot him, I shot him,” Dunn said during a ten minute phone call with dispatchers.

Authorities believe David Dunn had gotten into a drunken argument with his cousin that ended with Joshua Nolan being shot.

On Monday, a jury found Dunn not guilty in connection with Nolan’s death. Court documents show that the firearm enhancement was also dismissed. You can listen to the full 911 call by clicking here.

UP NEXT: Evansville standoff leads to two arrests