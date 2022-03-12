ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) — The Elberfeld Town Hall now has a new name — the Duane E. Erwin Municipal Building.

Erwin was a firefighter that passed away at the age of 78 after suffering a medical emergency during a call last October. Elberfeld town council president, Martin Walters, says Erwin was the epitome of public service.

“We wanted something to kind of I guess you could say immortalize Duane by naming the building after him and down the road 40, 50, 100 years from now,” says Walters. “People will know that was the guy — ya know — that did so much for this town.”

The name was revealed during a special ceremony on Saturday.