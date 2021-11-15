Elberfeld water system violates drinking water standard

ELBERFELD, Ind (WEHT) – The Town of Elberfeld says its water system has violated a drinking water standard.

Officials sent a letter to residents saying tests from July to September showed levels of haloacetic acid were over EPA health standards. The town says this is not an emergency and residents do not need to use an alternative water source unless they have preexisting health conditions.

Prolonged exposure to haloacetic acid over many years can cause problems with the liver, kidneys and central nervous system. Officials hope to have the issue resolved this month.