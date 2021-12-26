Elderly couple fall victim to suspected home invasion in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriffs Office is warning of a scam that has already claimed at least two victims.

Deputies say they responded to Rucker Road Dec. 19 to meet with an elderly couple who were robbed. The couple told deputies an unknown man came into their home and spoke with them about cutting trees in their backyard.

According to an official report, the man took the couple to their kitchen and positioned them where they couldn’t see their front door. The elderly couple told deputies that the man’s behavior seemed odd, and they felt like he was trying to distract them from something.

After leaving “to get a business card”, the couple didn’t see the man again, deputies say. Afterwards, the couple tell officials they realized their jewelry had been stolen.

Authorities believe the man distracted the elderly couple while a second person entered the home and stole the valuables.

The elderly couple reported the man they spoke with appeared to be Hispanic, in his mid-thirties with a stocky build and wearing a black face covering.

The Henderson County Sheriffs Office say they want to make this incident known to the public. If you have any information, you’re asked to call their office at 270-826-2713.