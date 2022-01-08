Elderly woman passes away after early morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West 12th Street around 1:40 Saturday morning, authorities say.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a bedroom window of the home, which prompted rapid effort of search and rescue along with fire fighting.

According to an official report, EMS treated an elderly woman on scene. Officials say she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries. OFD asks you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Firefighters report the house fire has been extinguished and is currently under investigation.