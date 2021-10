ELDORADO, Ill (WEHT) – The southern Illinois community of Eldorado is mourning the loss of a student.

Eldorado senior Heath Toothman died after he lost his balance trying to jump off a float after the homecoming parade and hit his head. He was flown to an Evansville hospital where he later died.

The school district is setting up a fundraising effort to help Toothman’s family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. There was also a tribute and dedication before tonight’s home football game.