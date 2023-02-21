HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The election board voted in a 2 to 1 decisions on Tuesday to remove Democrat Brian Alexander and Republican Caine Alexander Helmer from the upcoming ballot for Evansville mayor.

Officials say the two candidates were not eligible because they did not vote in the previous two primaries. The decision leaves Stephanie Terry as the only Democrat on the ballot for Evansville mayor, Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher are the Republican candidates running.

Current Evansville mayor, Lloyd Winnecke, announced that he will not be seeking another term.