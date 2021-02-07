Electrical fire in attic displaces three in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Crews responded to a possible house fire Sunday morning just before 10 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Edgar Street where the first to arrive reported visible smoke coming from the roof area.

Fire officials say there was a small smoldering fire in the cellulose insulation of the attic space. The fire was put out in about 10 minutes.

EFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

There was minimal damage that was isolated to a small area in the attic void space.

No one was injured, but the three occupants will be displaced until electrical service is restored.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)