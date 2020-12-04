Eligibility rules for Daviess Co. bar and restaurant fund explained

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Restaurants and bar owners in Daviess County start applying for a part of the county’s relief fund for those businesses.

County commissioners unanimously approved the fund for up to $250,000.

Before they apply for aid, restaurant owners are learning what’s needed to be eligible.

“I needed to hurry up and find everything, and make copies and get it turned in,” said Janice Kennedy of Country Ham Restaurant.

“I didn’t think there was too many. It’s all stuff you should have anyway,” added Kelly Greer, owner of Kelly Rae’s Country Cafe in Whitesville.

For restaurants outside Owensboro city limits to be eligible for a grant of up to $5,000, or $10,000 to a company operating more than one, bars and restaurants must have food or drinks as their main source of income and must serve food or drinks for on-site consumption.

“We have some great, local restaurants that are drive-in only. They don’t have indoor seating. So, those restaurants haven’t been affected by the governor’s orders,” said David Smith, Dir. of Legislative Services for Daviess Co. Fiscal Court.

Owners and operators must be obeying existing orders from the state, county and health departments, cannot be a publicly traded company, and provide copies or current food or beverage licenses and other required paperwork. Smith says only places outside Owensboro city limits are eligible because the city set up their own fund for city businesses.

“The city of Owensboro used some general fund money and some general money to provide a fund earlier this year for small businesses,” he said. Smith added the money comes from the county’s economic development fund and stems from their share of revenue from the sale of land where Owensboro Health hospital currently is located.

Some restaurant owners say any financial relief helps them, but wonder how far it can go.

“It’s probably going to be what keeps us going as long as this dine-in shut down doesnt last very long,” says Kennedy.

“Even those weeks we were closed down, you had your electric, your gas,” Greer says. “‘I don’t know that it’s a significant help. Anything at this point is going to help.”

Eligible restaurants only have a few weeks to apply for aid through the county fund. The deadline to apply for it is December 21st.

Full list of eligibility requirements for Daviess Co. bars and restaurants. Courtesy of Daviess County Fiscal Court.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)