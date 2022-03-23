EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Elite Eight has now turned to the Final Four in the division-II tournament and many teams are prepping for the big stage.

With so many people in town many establishments are happy and thankful for everything the division-II tournament has brought to Evansville and people are enjoying the madness of basketball together inside the Ford Center.

Some fans traveled over eight hours to support their team. Chuck Houser, a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a mini vacation to Evansville provides the opportunity to travel with friends and cheer on their team.

“City is wonderful,” Houser said. “We were out here seven years ago and watched our team. We actually lost the national championship that year but just a wonderful time. we feel welcomed. Just a nice clean, clean place and being from Indiana, Pennsylvania to be in Evansville, Indiana is just a unique thing for us.”

For many establishments within close proximity of the ford center like Backstage Bar & Grill, they say it’s great to see so many people coming in before and after the games.

“They come in either adults with their kids or whatever obviously whenever it’s during daytime hours and there’s a game what have you going on,” Charles Campbell, co-owner of Backstage Bar & Grill said. “Sometimes it’s families, sometimes it’s a group of 20 or 30 younger people.”

Houser, a graduate of Indiana university of Pennsylvania says his love for his university started decades ago.

“I did graduate back there about 40 years ago in fact and I started to go regularly and just fell in love with the boys and here we are many years later. it’s just a super, super thing to do,” Houser said.

After COVID put a damper on the tournament the last two years, Campbell says he believes things are finally getting back to the way these use to and that tournament is an example of that.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Campbell said. “I think people are a little less worried about it people are starting to go out to the events. They’re starting to put on more events. They’re putting on more events, there not getting cancelled as much. Hopefully we stay on the same track, can enjoy the events and the people and get back to what we were doing before all that happened.

The final four begins on Thursday at 4p.m. with the championship game on Saturday at 2p.m.

