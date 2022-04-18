OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Future meteorologists or those interested by the weather has a class to attend. The Elite Weather Spotter class returns to Owensboro.

The elite class well beyond the annual Basic Weather Spotter course. The Elite Spotter Workshop has been developed for those spotters who have completed the basic level training and wish to delve deeper into more complex concepts of meteorology and storm spotting.

The class is happening on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. CST at Owensboro Christian Church located at 2818 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.

Attendees are asked at use Entrance “E” on the New Hartford Rd side.

Register here: https://forms.gle/99GgWyMuRsqp5Vt19.

More information and classes available in our area here: https://www.weather.gov/pah/spottertraining.