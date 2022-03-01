OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Ellis Entertainment announced on Tuesday they have reached a definitive leasing agreement with TSM Holdings LLC for the former JCPenney’s location in the Owensboro Towne Square Mall.

General Manager of Ellis Entertainment Jeffery Inman says the $20 million project will provide 200 new jobs and generate an estimated $6-8 million in extra revenue to improve the racing at Ellis Park. according to the announcement, the 62,000 square-foot space will feature a wide selection of horse racing machines, simulcast betting, a viewing area and a new race and sports themed restaurant.

Construction on the project is slated to start this summer, with an anticipated opening date in 2023.