Ellis Park announces full capacity for live race meet

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing and Gaming announced Friday all venues will open completely during the upcoming live race season, June 27 through September 4.

This is in accordance with the CDC’s new guidance and Governor Beshear’s announcement that all mask restrictions and capacity restrictions will be lifted in the Commonwealth on June 11. Ellis Entertainment has stopped enforcing mask restrictions at the property and began allowing guests to smoke in designated indoor areas if guests have been fully vaccinated.

Tickets for the upcoming race season will go on sale May 19 to the general public.