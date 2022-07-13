HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — You might notice something high in the sky next time you drive by Ellis Park. To start off the week, crews worked to erect a new sign outside the track.

Ellis Park officials said the sign was originally going to be put up on Friday, but bad weather postponed it to Tuesday. The sign joins other ongoing renovations within the park.

A track official told Eyewitness News that it cost them around $50,000 to replace the outdoor and inside signs. The park has completed $4M in renovations since December, including installing a new audio system in the grandstands.