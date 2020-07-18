Ellis Park grandstands still off-limits for fans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman says the park is holding off on reopening the outdoor grandstand section because of increasing COVID-19 numbers.
Fans are restricted to watching races from the sky theater and the clubhouse. While Inman says not opening the grandstand will cost the park money, safety must come first.
It’s frustrating. It’s our first racing season. I was really looking forward to having guests in the grandstands. We haven’t given up on that. We want to have guests in our grandstands, but we’re watching the situation. We would like to see the local numbers for COVID go down.Jeff Inman
Inman says they could reopen the grandstands before the end of the racing season August 30.
(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)
