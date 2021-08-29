Ellis Park honors barn fire heroes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It was a beautiful day for horse racing at Ellis Park as people flocked to the Henderson track to enjoy one of the final days of the season Sunday.

A week earlier, there was a very different scene at Ellis Park as a fire ravaged one of the horse barns. While the barn was a total loss, the quick actions of several people helped save all the horses inside the barn.

On Sunday, it was Ellis Park’s turn to thank the men for their quick thinking. One of the men, Salvador Hernandez, said he’d never seen a fire move as quickly as the one in the barn. Hernandez said he was able to get other people to help rescue the horses, adding he’s very happy to know the horses were safe. One of the men, Marvin Prado, even traveled to Louisville after the fire to see the birth of his daughter.

Ellis Park racing secretary Dan Bork says the men jumped into action and went about their daily business without looking for attention or recognition for what they’d done. Hernandez, who says he’s been around horses his entire life, says saving the horses was his main priority.