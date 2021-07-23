Ellis Park incident forces races to move to turf track

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A tractor driver was taken to the hospital after hitting the inner rail at Ellis Park Racing & Gaming on Friday afternoon.

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming did not identify the employee, citing health privacy laws. With the rail unable to be immediately repaired, the fifth and seventh races were moved from the main track to the turf. Track General Manager Jeff Inman said that the rail would be repaired overnight and into the morning and racing would resume as scheduled on Saturday.

While taking races off the turf and putting them on the main track is a frequent occurrence when the grass becomes too saturated with rain, officials say the reverse is very unusual. Officials say there were no defections from the two races moved to the turf.