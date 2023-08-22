HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Excessive heat in the Tri-State has caused unexpected changes to high school athletic schedules and other outdoor plans for residents in the area. Now, officials from Ellis Park Racing & Gaming say they will need to move races scheduled for Friday to Monday

Officials say Friday’s nine-race card will shift to Monday and will not be re-drawn. At this time, there are no changes to the Saturday and Sunday cards, and first posts are scheduled for 11:45 a.m..

The National Weather Service’s forecast called for temperatures in the high 90s on Friday, with heat index readings of 105-115 degrees.