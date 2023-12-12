HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency released a video on Monday stressing the importance of creating a severe weather preparedness plan and reminding the public that tornado sirens are not meant to provide warnings to people who are indoors or sleeping.

“The dangerous myth behind this system, is the assumption that these sirens are designed to alert you in your home, business or other facility,” said EMA Deputy Director Chris Cunningham, “and that is simply not accurate.”

According to Cunningham, the sirens are designed to be heard outdoors, and should not be used as a primary alert method for any other circumstance. Cunningham said it is important to own a NOAA Weather Radio and use other methods of receiving immediate weather notifications, such as local news stations and weather apps.

Cunningham also said it was important to have a severe weather preparedness plan ahead of severe weather. A printable worksheet for a severe weather plan can be found online here.

Last weekend, a series of powerful storms in central Tennessee killed six people. Cunningham said the communities impacted by these storms will be in his thoughts and prayers.

“There are going to be many families to our south who will have a completely different Christmas season this year then they were planning just a few days ago,” said Cunningham. “Remember those whose lives were lost this weekend, and let’s work together to better prepare Owensboro and Daviess County, as this easily could have been Owensboro.”