WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Warrick County emergency crews are on the scene of what they initially called a “serious crash” at S.R. 66 and Outer Lincoln Avenue

The call came in around 4 a.m. Monday as an accident with injuries. However, Warrick County dispatchers say they are unable to give out any further details.

Deputies have kept our crew a good distance back due to the severity of the situation.

Crews have the area blocked as they work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.