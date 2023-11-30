HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick Parks Foundation announced the installation of blue light emergency phone beacons at both Friedman Park and Scales Lake Park.

Officials say the phones are the first emergency systems located in any park. The phones are described as highly-visible, solar-powered, weatherproof and wireless.

“With the incredible popularity of Warrick County’s beautiful outdoor spaces, the Warrick Parks Foundation chose to focus its funding on added safety measures,” said Warrick Parks Foundation Executive Director Laurel Meny. The installation of these state-of-the-art beacons will provide simple one-touch connection to emergency authorities for all park and trail visitors and were made possible through the generosity of Pam and Jerry Aigner; Cyndi and Chris Byrley; and Dr. and Mrs. Adeel Siddqui, 2023 Annual Gala attendees.”

The Warrick Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to maintaining the community’s parks, trails and open spaces.