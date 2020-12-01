Emergency repairs to navigational lighting on Natcher Bridge

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) KYTC has announced the William H. Natcher Bridge connecting Owensboro to Rockport, IN is undergoing repairs Tuesday morning. Work is planned to begin at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last up to two hours.

Crews are working to repair the bridge’s navigational lighting beacon. The northbound left lane will be restricted during this time.

