OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Dispatch has confirmed that a vehicle has driven into the Ohio River in Owensboro near Wrights Landing Road.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say that a trooper who saw the vehicle first spotted it along the side of the road, but that it sped off afterwards. At this time, KSP officials say they don’t know why the driver went into the river.

The Daviess County coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.