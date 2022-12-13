EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Referred to as “The night it rained tears”, the 45th anniversary of the plane crash that claimed all 29 souls on board still brings tears nearly a half century later. The DC3 crashed just 90 seconds after takeoff near Melody Hills at 7:22pm on December 13, 1977. Among those that perished was the University of Evansville men’s basketball team.

“Well, I remember the night vividly,” says Terry Yunker. A special commemoration ceremony on UE’s campus honored those who died in the crash with the reading of their names followed by the tolling of the peace bell. Yunker says a family friend was on that flight.

“One name was Mark Kniese,” says Yunker. “And Mark Kniese attended Harper Elementary School, where I taught and coached.”

Darryl Chandley, a 1985 UE grad, was 15 years old at the time of the crash. He also remembers the breaking news coming across the radio the night of the accident.

“The emergency personnel had all warned us off,” recalls Chandley. “It was the first time, at age 15, that I heard the phrase, ‘all souls lost’. Truly heartbreaking.”

Chandley says he drove to campus that night and recalls seeing many people walking in the rain.

“It was devastating,” adds Yunker, “and they have it right when they say it rained tears. Because it certainly did.” Yunker says the 45th anniversary ceremony brought back memories of the passengers, but he says he also took a moment to think of their families. Chandley says while the ceremony offers a reflection on a dark night, it also serves as a more positive reminder.

“It’s one of the things that makes Evansville the community it is,” says Chandley. “And I always phrase it this way, I am proud to live here all my life because there’s nothing but heroes and champions here.”