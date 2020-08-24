Employee at Aleris dies in accident

LEWISPORT, Ky (WEHT) Aleris officials say an employee has died while working at the Lewisport manufacturing facility. Officials say the accident happened on Sunday. The Hancock County Coroner has identified the victim as Jared Taul, 35, of Tell City. The coroner is still waiting on the results of an autopsy before an official cause of death is determined.

Aleris released a statement that read:

We extend our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues and are working closely with local authorities to identify the cause of the accident. At this time, we are withholding the employee’s name until all of the individual’s family have been notified. We have temporarily ceased operations at the impacted area and are making grief counseling available to our employees during this difficult time.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

