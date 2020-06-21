Employee at Knob Hill Tavern tests positive for coronavirus

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Knob Hill Tavern in Newburgh says that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

That’s according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday.

In the post, they say there is a potential risk of exposure to customers that have visited in the last 11 days.

The restaurant will resume regular business hours Sunday.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)