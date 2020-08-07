Employee death at Green Plains plant under investigation

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) Authorities are investigating a fatality at the Green Plains plant in Posey County.

Sheriff Latham says it happened around 11 a.m. Friday. The sheriff says the victim fell from a rail cart and was struck by another rail cart. There is currently no indication that foul play is involved.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

