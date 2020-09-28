Employee of Fairfield Community High School tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) Fairfield Community High School has been notified that an employee of the school who works out of the district has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently recovering at home in isolation.

The Wayne County Health Department is working to notify anyone who is considered to have been in close contact. They will be notified with further instructions by the WCHD.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories