Employee of Fairfield Community High School tests positive for COVID-19

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) Fairfield Community High School has been notified that an employee of the school who works out of the district has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently recovering at home in isolation.

The Wayne County Health Department is working to notify anyone who is considered to have been in close contact. They will be notified with further instructions by the WCHD.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

