NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An employee at The Refinery in Newburgh has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to a Facebook post on the business’s page.

According to the post, the employee has not worked since July 31st.

The business will be open for regular hours this week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)