Empty Evansville lot to be turned into affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Plans for more affordable housing are in the works in downtown Evansville.

The city’s redevelopment commission voted Tuesday to sell the vacant lot on Bond Street, near Northwest 3rd Street, to Ohio-based developer MVAH partners. The project is expected to bring more than 50 new affordable units to the downtown area.

Kelley Coures from the city’s department of metropolitan development says investment is needed now in Evansville, “The need for more affordable, which means subsidized, housing units is pretty good in the community so with all the projects going on right now, adding this one to the mix in the next 2-3 years, you’ll have around 600 new affordable units coming on the market to help close that gap.”

The developer told the commission it plans to apply for state tax credits. The city hopes to break ground in 2022.