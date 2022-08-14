JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says Emergency Medical Services were called out to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report, a Ford Mustang and a GMC SUV were both travelling north on Newton Street when the the SUV slowed down for an emergency vehicle. JPD believes the driver of the Mustang was following too closely and crashed into the SUV.

This collision reportedly left the Mustang totaled and the driver with an injured arm. Authorities say all people involved were evaluated by EMS on scene.

Officers say the driver of the Mustang was cited for driving with a suspended license. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

UP NEXT: Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois