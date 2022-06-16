***UPDATE***

Officers on the scene have told Eyewitness News the accident occurred when a car driving north on Happe Road pulled ahead of a car heading east on Diamond Ave. The cars collided and sent the eastbound car into the ditch.

Police said the driver of the car in a ditch was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges are expected to be filed according to a police spokesperson.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several first responders are at the scene of a serious traffic accident just west of Evansville. The scene is at Diamond and Happe Road.

