End of an era in Evansville: City says goodbye to 420 Main building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The 420 Main building is no more. After standing tall in the Evansville skyline for half a century, the building came down in a cloud of dust as demolition experts imploded the structure around 7:00 Sunday morning.

Now all that remains is a pile of rubble and a massive cleanup effort. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand to see one chapter of Evansville history end, and another one begin. Mayor Winnecke says he hopes to see construction begin “relatively soon” after several months of clearing out the debris as the city prepares to embark on a $60 million development at the space.

Mayor Winnecke says he’s had “dozens” of people come up to him in recent weeks to share their memories of the structure that once included office space and the prestigious Petroleum Club.

Sunday’s implosion came after officials urged people to watch the event from home, and the Evansville Police Department says there were no issues from the crowds who gathered in and around downtown Evansville to witness history, noting “everything went as well as could be expected.”

A few blocks away, former longtime 420 Main tenant Neil Chapman watched with friends and colleagues from his current offices at the Fifth Third building. Moments after the blast, Chapman says he was still “full of adrenaline,” calling the blast “flat out spectacular,” noting he doesn’t think Evansville has ever quite seen anything like it before.

Chapman says people like himself took the skyscraper “for granted,” saying he’s sad to see “the icon” go, but he’s excited by the new opportunities to “breathe new life” into downtown Evansville.