(WEHT)- There are moments in history that are seemingly frozen in time. Moments where people’s memories are seemingly dipped in amber, preserved forever. Events like the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, the moon landing in 1969, the Challenger explosion in 1986, or the attacks on 9/11. But for David Harrison, the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday will forever be one of those moments.

Born in London in 1934, Harrison has lived in the US for most of his adult life but says he’s still proud to be an Englishman. The Queen‘s passing represents an end of an era for Harrison and millions of people both in the United Kingdom and around the world. Harrison himself said he cried when he heard the news and left work early because he was so overwhelmed by his emotions. Replacing the Queen is no small task, Harrison says, and it remains to be seen whether her successor- her own son King Charles III will be able to live up to the task.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away from Harrison’s home in Owensboro and a bit over two hours north of where he grew up in London- University of Evansville students staying at the university’s Harlaxton campus got an unexpected history lesson and glimpse into British culture. Wade Fickas says neither he nor the rest of his classmates were exactly expecting to witness anything quite like the ongoing national mourning period.

Other students, like Alex Ortiz say seeing local reactions affected them personally as well. Ortiz and Fickas say they were getting ready for exams and the weekend, preparing dinner when they heard the news. Ortiz adds that the mood around Harlaxton changed dramatically, saying “I actually ended up crying. I looked at my friends, I don’t even know why I’m crying, it’s just- I could feel their pain.” Ortiz and Fickas say they and other Harlaxton students are preparing to go to London, but aren’t quite sure what the city will be like once they arrive.

Back in Owensboro, Harrison says that even though the Queen may be gone, her legacy will continue to live on for years to come.