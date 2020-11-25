Energy on Ice delayed until 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Spectra has announced the cancellation of Energy on Ice for 2020. The outdoor synthetic ice skating rink located on McConnell Plaza was originally scheduled to open this Thanksgiving weekend.



“In coordination with the City of Owensboro, we determined that with the new COVID mandates currently in place, we cannot present the holiday atmosphere as was envisioned for this event,” stated Spectra’s General Manager, Laura Alexander. “Capacity on the ice would now be even more limited, and too much would be taken away from the inaugural year of this event to try and move forward.”



Spectra looks forward to working with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, and the Staton Family Foundation to offer Energy On Ice in 2021 for the Owensboro community.

