OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro city engineers are studying ways to curtail flooding in one neighborhood.

They’re proposing solutions to fix the problem in the York neighborhood in Owensboro’s west side.

It was a sunny, dry day Wednesday in the York neighborhood, but if it rains hard enough, it can potentially flood intersections such as South York St. and Ellis Avenue. That’s why engineers are starting to look at ways as to curtail the flooding that occasionally happens.

When heavy rain fell in a short amount of time last august across Owensboro flash flooding came up in several parts of the city, including the York neighborhood.

“When it’s a heavy downpour, all at once, then it’s bad,” said Brandon Payne of Owensboro.

“The last big rain that we had, it was almost, almost to the house. Closest it ever gotten as far as we known,” recalled Steve O’Neal of Owensboro.

City Engineer Kevin Collignon says a recent study recommends separating storm water pipes from sewer lines, upgrading culverts and adding a basin as ways to curtail or stop flooding for the nearly 240 homes in the studied area.

“If we constructed the improvements, overall, we would anticipate a reduction in amount of flooding, or at least a reduction in the duration of flooding,” he said.

The study also showed that the proposed upgrades would cost about $5 million. Collignon says the terrain around the neighborhood makes removing neighborhood flooding a challenge.

“There’s a ridge to the north, a ridge to the south, and there’s just minimal elevation change between the surface elevation and the downstream ditch. So, it makes it difficult to increase the size of pipes in some areas,” he explained.

Collignon also says city commissioners would decide whether to go forward with the recommendations, and if they do, how to pay for them.

